KPCC President K Sudhakaran Seeks Anticipatory Bail in Monson Mavunkal Fraud Case

KPCC President K Sudhakaran, the second accused in the cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The Crime Branch police recently issued a notice to Sudhakaran, instructing him to appear for questioning on June 23.

Sudhakaran argues that the notice was issued 19 months after the crime was registered and suspects ulterior motives. He denies any involvement with Mavunkal’s fraudulent activities and is studying the case to understand how he was implicated as an accused.

According to the complainants, Monson Mavunkal convinced them that the central government had withheld his massive earnings from selling antiques to a Middle Eastern royal family. Allegedly, Mavunkal took Rs 10 crore from the complainants, promising to resolve the obstacles preventing him from accessing the money. They claim that Sudhakaran assured them he would use his position on the parliamentary committee on finance to facilitate the withdrawal. Based on this assurance, the complainants gave Mavunkal Rs 25 lakh, with Rs 10 lakh allegedly going to Sudhakaran. The Crime Branch received legal advice to file a case against Sudhakaran after the complainants realized Mavunkal had deceived them regarding the Rs 2.62 lakh crore.