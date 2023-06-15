Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: Amin, a Syrian expat won Dh1 million in the 132nd Mahzooz weekly draw. Amin is the 47th millionaire of Mahzooz and Mahzooz’s second Syrian millionaire. He won ‘Guaranteed’ raffle prize of Dh1 million with the raffle ID number 35039799. The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week

34 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 12, 19, 26, 29, 38 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will took home Dh5,882.35 each. 1,500 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each. This week’s draw saw 1,533 participants take home Dh1,374,500 in prize money.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.