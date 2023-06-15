Malayalam comedy drama “Charles Enterprises” will be available for streaming on Prime Video

The Malayalam comic drama “Charles Enterprises” will be accessible on Prime Video for streaming. The film, directed by Subhash Lalitha Subhramaniam, starring Urvashi, Balu Varghese, and Kalaiyarasan. In May, it was released in theatres. According to a press release, the film will be available on Prime Video on June 16 in India and in 240 countries and territories globally.

Urvashi plays Gomathi, a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha in the film. Varghese portrays her son, Ravi, who has night blindness. A sacred idol of Lord Ganesha is a cherished ancestral heirloom in the family. The plot centres around the consequences of Ravi succumbing to temptation and deciding to steal and sell the idol. In addition to Guru Somasundaram, Sujith Shanker, Abhija Sivakala, Manikandan Achari, Bhanu, Mridula Madhav, and Sudheer Paravoor. Joy Movie Productions was in charge of the production.