Netflix to launch its first-ever pop-up restaurant ‘Netflix Bites’

Los Angeles residents who are both Netflix users and food enthusiasts are in for a special treat. The popular streaming platform is preparing to launch its first-ever pop-up restaurant, called ‘Netflix Bites’, at the Short Stories Hotel located at 115 S. Fairfax Ave starting from June 30. This exclusive dining experience aims to offer fans the opportunity to savor dishes inspired by their favorite culinary shows available on Netflix, providing the best of both worlds.

The pop-up restaurant will feature a lineup of renowned celebrity chefs from popular Netflix series like Chef’s Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and Chef’s Table: Pizza. Notable names such as Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Rodney Scott, Ming Tsai, Ann Kim, Nadiya Hussain, Jacques Torres, and Andrew Zimmern will be present to tantalize taste buds with their culinary expertise.

The main objective of the pop-up restaurant is to bridge the gap between the world-famous culinary shows available on Netflix and the actual tangible experience of savoring these delicacies. The menu has been thoughtfully curated to deliver an immersive screen-to-table experience.

In addition to the delectable dishes, the restaurant will also cater to alcohol connoisseurs. Renowned mixologists like Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O’Brien, and Kate Gerwin, who are known for their appearances on Drink Masters, will create custom cocktails that complement the gastronomic offerings.

Josh Simon, the Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix, expressed his excitement for the ‘Netflix Bites’ dining experience, emphasizing the goal of creating an immersive setting where foodies and binge-watchers can truly indulge in their favorite culinary shows. Simon also highlighted the excitement of collaborating with the celebrity chefs who will bring Netflix’s vision to life.

Netflix has previously organized immersive experience events such as The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Stranger Things: The Experience, and Money Heist: The Experience. The pop-up restaurant now joins the list of live experiences offered by Netflix. Netflix Bites promises to be an unforgettable adventure for avid viewers of the streaming platform, providing a unique opportunity to taste the creations of renowned chefs and bring their crafted flavors to the diverse audience in Los Angeles.