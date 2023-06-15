Oppo launches latest mid-range smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Oppo launched its latest mid-range smartphone in Japan. The device named ‘Oppo Reno 9A ‘is priced at JPY 41,980 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Moon White and Night Black colours and will go on sale in Japan starting June 22.

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Oppo Reno 9A runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut with 409ppi pixel density. The new smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC coupled with Adreno A61 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 16GB virtually utilising unused additional storage.

Also Read: Hero launches all-new Xtreme 160R: Price, features

The Oppo Reno 9A sports a triple rear camera setup- a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, OTG, Beidou, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZ, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.