Report: Google to track employee badges to ensure work from office

According to reports, Google is facing challenges in bringing its employees back to the office, despite implementing a hybrid work model that includes three days in the office per week. CNBC has reported that Google plans to track employee attendance and movements within the office, and this data might be considered during performance reviews. However, this move has not been well-received by staff, with some employees comparing the treatment to that of “schoolchildren.”

An internal document obtained by CNBC highlights the attendance tracking measure, which is intended to help managers identify employees who have not been in the office frequently enough.

Furthermore, Google is reevaluating the remote work approvals previously granted to its employees.

A Google spokesperson mentioned in the CNBC report that the badge data collected is aggregated for company leaders’ review. The spokesperson clarified that individual badge data is not included in internal reports or shared with others. The company also stated that it is limiting remote work to exceptional cases.

The report suggests that Google’s aim in transitioning to a work-from-office model is to make optimal use of its expansive office spaces, particularly in the United States. Before the pandemic, Google was known for providing various on-campus perks, such as massages, yoga classes, and laundry services. However, due to economic challenges, many employee benefits were cut.

Some Google employees prefer to continue working remotely due to the costs associated with relocation. Chris Schmidt, a software engineer at Google and a member of the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA, expressed concerns about Google’s strict hybrid work policy, citing a lack of desks and conference rooms for workers in New York City.

The report mentions that Google is in the process of providing lockers for employees to store personal items overnight. Google acknowledges that its hybrid work model has been in place for a year and expects changes to occur.

In addition to its internal challenges, Google is also facing potential troubles from the European Union (EU). The EU is reportedly preparing to file a formal antitrust complaint against Google, which could result in additional fines and scrutiny of the company’s ad tech model, a significant source of its success.