Rupee gained 15 paise to settle at 82.10 against the US dollar

The rupee rose 15 paise against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, FII inflows, and a weak greenback against major rivals overseas.

The local unit opened at 82.28 versus the US dollar on the interbank foreign currency market and finished at 82.10, up 15 paise over its previous level on a favourable trend in domestic markets. The domestic unit reached an intraday high of 82.08 and a low of 82.32 throughout the day.

The rupee finished at 82.25 versus the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.18 percent to 103.15. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.9% to USD 75.10 a barrel. The 30-share BSE Sensex increased 85.35 points, or 0.14 percent, to end at 63,228.51 points, while the wider NSE Nifty rose 39.75 points, or 0.21 percent, to 18,755.90 points. According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers in the capital markets on Wednesday, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,714.72 crore.