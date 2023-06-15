Senior official reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

According to sources, a senior official from the Jammu and Kashmir government reviewed the preparations and security for the approaching Amarnath pilgrimage in the Union Territory on Wednesday. The pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave sanctuary in south Kashmir is set to begin on July 1 and last until August 31.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa paid visits to the Yatri Niwas, Jammu Railway Station, Vaishnavi Dham, Saraswati Dham and Panchayat Bhawan, accompanied by top officers from various departments. Lavasa reviewed the arrangements at the registration counters, lodgement centres, and Yatri Niwas, including lodging, security, wi-fi installation, power and water supply, cleanliness and sanitation, and medical facilities, among other things.

According to them, the deputy commissioner also visited the RFID centre that will be created at the Tourist Reception Centre building within the premises of the railway station. Lavasa urged the various departments to ensure that the pilgrims are not inconvenienced due to a lack of essential amenities. The yatra can be completed by two routes: the classic 48-kilometer route through Pahalgam in Anantnag, south Kashmir, and the 14-kilometer shorter but mountainous Baltal route in Ganderbal, central Kashmir.