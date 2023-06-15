Strong earthquake strikes Philippines

Manila: A strong earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mindoro island in the northern Philippines. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), theearthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles).

The tremors were felt in the capital Manila and in nearby provinces. The Philippine seismology agency said it also recorded a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, and expects damage and aftershocks.

The Philippines is regularly jolted by earthquakes as it is located on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ is an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.