Study reveals that birds have inbuilt GPS in their brains which they turn on and off

In a recent study, scientists have made an interesting discovery that migratory birds possess the ability to selectively process or ignore magnetic information, much like how humans choose to listen to music they enjoy and tune out what they dislike.

The Earth’s magnetic field acts as a shield, protecting the planet and its inhabitants from harmful plasma and cosmic rays emitted by the Sun. However, certain animals utilize this magnetic field as a navigational tool, akin to a GPS system, and possess the capacity to switch this ability on and off.

Researchers from Bowling Green State University in the US and the University of Western Ontario in Canada have identified a specific region in the bird’s brain, known as cluster N, which is responsible for detecting and processing the Earth’s magnetic field.

The findings, published in the European Journal of Neuroscience, reveal that cluster N becomes activated only when birds are in the migratory phase and likely engaged in their magnetic compass behavior.

Previous studies have demonstrated that birds rely on magnetically sensitive proteins called cryptochromes, located in their retinas, which enable them to sense and interpret magnetic signals. This assists them in navigating the long distances they cover during migration.

Led by psychology PhD candidate Madeleine Brodbeck, the research team focused on white-throated sparrows and observed that cluster N was active during the birds’ nighttime migratory periods and switched off during their daytime resting periods.

Brodbeck commented on the significance of their findings, stating that this brain region is crucial for activating the geomagnetic compass, particularly in songbirds during nocturnal migrations. She emphasized the value of replicating this research with a North American bird like the white-throated sparrow, as prior studies were mostly conducted in European labs.

While the magnetic field generated by the flow of molten iron in the Earth’s inner core and its extension into space remains invisible to humans, some animals possess the biological mechanism to detect and utilize it during their long-distance travels.

Understanding the mechanisms behind bird migration and how animals navigate from one place to another is essential. Researchers also stress the need to be aware of human activities that may impact these animals, as birds rely not only on the magnetic field but also on cues from stars and the sun.

Conducting fundamental research of this nature helps shed light on the various ways animals perceive the world during migration and enables humans to take necessary steps to minimize their impact on these remarkable journeys, according to MacDougall-Shackleton, one of the scientists involved in the study.