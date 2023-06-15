Tragedy Strikes as Overloaded Migrant Boat Sinks Off Greece, Leaving 79 Drowned and Hundreds Missing

In a devastating maritime disaster, at least 79 migrants lost their lives on Wednesday as their overcrowded boat capsized and sank in the open seas near Greece. The incident, one of Europe’s deadliest shipping disasters, has left hundreds feared dead or missing.

Amid ongoing efforts to locate survivors, a European rescue support charity stated that they estimated around 750 people were aboard the vessel, which measured between 20 to 30 meters (65 to 100 feet) in length. Greek authorities refrained from speculating on the exact number at this early stage.

Alarm Phone, a trans-European network supporting rescue operations, received distress alerts from individuals on the ship late Tuesday but subsequently lost contact. Expressing concern, they shared on Twitter, “According to the people, there were 750 people on board… We now hear reports of a shipwreck and fear they are true.”

Initial reports from the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration indicated that up to 400 people may have been on the boat. However, Greek authorities stressed that the exact number remained unclear, with 104 individuals rescued by midday. Coast guard spokesperson Nikos Alexiou cautioned, “It is not safe to give a number. We do not know how many people were in the hold… There were too many people on the outer deck. It was full.”

Tragically, the occupants of the boat had rejected assistance offered late Tuesday, as confirmed by the coast guard. Greece serves as a major entry point into the European Union for refugees and migrants originating from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, with many crossing from Turkey to Greek islands. However, due to increased surveillance at Greek migrant camps, more individuals have opted for a riskier route, embarking on a longer journey from Turkey to Italy via Greece.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the ill-fated boat was en route to Italy, having departed from the Libyan town of Tobruk, situated south of the Greek island of Crete. Nevertheless, Greek authorities have yet to verify the vessel’s departure port.

This shipwreck marks the deadliest incident in Greek waters this year and stands among the worst in Europe. In February, 96 individuals perished when their wooden boat crashed into rocks along Italy’s Calabrian coast during a severe storm.

The Greek migration ministry held international smuggling networks responsible for endangering migrant lives, while Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, called upon governments to collaborate in establishing safe pathways for individuals fleeing poverty and conflict.