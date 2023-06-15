UAE Central Bank announces a pause on interest rate hikes

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced a pause on interest rate hikes. The apex bank has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) unchanged at 5.15%. This will be in force from today, 15th June, 2023.

The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.

This decision was taken following the U.S. Federal Reserve Board’s announcement to keep the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) unchanged.