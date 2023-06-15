UK-based Khalistan activist Avtar Khanda, mastermind of Indian High Commission attack, passes away

Prominent pro-Khalistan activist Avtar Singh Khanda, known for orchestrating the attack on the Indian High Commission, has passed away in a Birmingham hospital, UK. The cause of his death remains uncertain, with speculations ranging from possible poisoning to food-related complications.

As the head of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), Khanda aided Amritpal Singh, leader of Waris Punjab De, while the latter was evading the Punjab Police. His arrest in the UK stemmed from his involvement in tearing down the Indian national flag at the High Commission in London. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had identified him as the culprit responsible for attempting to vandalize the Indian High Commission on March 19, a day following the crackdown on Waris Punjab De in Punjab.

Khanda’s background reveals that he was the son of Kulwant Singh Khukrana, a former militant of the Khalistan Liberation Force who was killed by Indian forces in 1991. Avtar arrived in the UK on a student visa after his father’s demise and subsequently obtained asylum.

Sources indicate that Avtar played a pivotal role in recruiting Sikh youth in Britain to support the cause of Khalistan separatism and inciting them to participate in anti-Indian activities.