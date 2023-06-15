WFI Chief Charged in Sexual Assault Case; Police Seek POCSO Charges Dismissal

Delhi police has filed a chargesheet in court regarding the sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. They have also requested the court to dismiss a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against Singh.

According to the police report, no supporting evidence was found for the allegations made by the minor. The court has scheduled further consideration of the matter for July 4. Singh has vehemently denied all charges and even expressed willingness to take drastic measures if any allegation is proven against him.

Leading athletes, particularly female wrestlers who have won Olympic medals, have accused Singh of sexual assault and have been demanding his arrest. They recently paused their protest following assurances given during a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.