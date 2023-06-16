Asia cup: Four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17

Ending months of suspense, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced on Thursday that the Asia Cup will be held in a hybrid format, with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka, from August 31 to September 17. The 50-over tournament standoff was resolved last week when the Jay Shah-led ACC accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s hybrid strategy of hosting four non-India games in Pakistan. The hybrid approach was developed after the BCCI stated that it will not send a team to Pakistan because to the two countries’ long-standing geopolitical concerns.

In 2023, there will be two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The final will include the top two teams from the Super Four stage. Lahore will host the matches in Pakistan, while Kandy and Pallekele will host the games in Sri Lanka.With the acceptance of the Asia Cup schedule, Pakistan will also travel to India for the ODI World Cup in October-November. The arch-rivals are scheduled to meet on October 15 at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.