Assam, other Northeastern regions feel effects of Bangladesh’s 4.8-magnitude earthquake

Guwahati, Assam, and other areas in the Northeastern region experienced earthquake vibrations on Friday.

Bangladesh was the epicentre of the earthquake, which had a Richter scale magnitude of 4.8, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

At 10:16 a.m. (IST), people reported feeling tremors. There were no reports of any casualties or property loss as a result of the earthquake.

An official bulletin from earlier on June 11 reported a 3.6-magnitude earthquake that had struck Assam’s central region.

It stated that there had been no immediate reports of any deaths, injuries, or property damage. According to a report from the National Centre for Seismology, the most recent earthquake was felt at 11:35 am, with its epicentre located in Sonitpur district on the Brahmaputra river’s northern bank.

It reported the earthquake was five km deep.