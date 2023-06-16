CPI Plans ‘Creative House’ for Senior Leaders amidst Scenic Mountains

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has unveiled its plan to construct a dedicated facility called ‘Creative House’ for senior party leaders who have been removed from national and state executive committees due to age-related factors. The decision comes as a response to the party learning that some esteemed veterans have sought refuge in elderly homes like Gandhibhavan in Pathanapuram during the later stages of their lives, which the party finds to be a matter of disgrace.

Among those who have sought shelter in such homes after turning 80 are prominent figures like Kadayanikkad Purushothaman Pillai, a senior CPI leader and former Vazhoor MLA, M K Divakaran, former Ranni MLA and delegate in four Party Congresses, and his wife Soudamini, as well as Bhaskaran Nair, a long-time office secretary at Ajoy Bhavan, the CPI headquarters in Kolkata, who served as a personal staff member of former West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu. Additionally, M S Nair, a former state executive member of the AITUC, also stayed at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram during their final days.

To prevent similar situations for future leaders, the ‘Creative House’ will be established in a scenic high-range locality. The party has a policy of excluding individuals above the age of 75 from the national and state councils. However, the initiative aims to provide a dignified space for senior leaders to stay and engage in social interactions after their removal.

The construction of the ‘Creative House’ will commence after the completion of two ongoing projects: the renovation of the MN Memorial in Thiruvananthapuram, estimated to cost Rs 10 crore, and the reconstruction of P Krishna Pillai’s house in Vaikom. These endeavors demonstrate the CPI’s commitment to honoring its leaders and ensuring their well-being during their twilight years.