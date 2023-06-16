Dates and venues for Asia Cup 2023 announced

Mumbai: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the dates and venues of Asia Cup 2023. The cricket event will be played in a hybrid model. The tournament will run from August 31 to September 17.

There will be a total of 13 matches. Pakistan will hoist 4 matches and Sri Lanka will host 9 matches. Team India’s matches will be held in Sri Lanka. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will compete in the ODI tournament.

Also Read: Simple Energy to two electric scooters in India soon: Details

Countries will be included in 2 groups. 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage. The top 2 teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final. India, Pakistan, and Nepal have been placed into one group while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are part of the other group.

In Pakistan, matches will be held in Lahore while the games to be played in Sri Lanka will be held in Kandy and Pallekele.