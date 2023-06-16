Emraan Hashmi set to make his south cinema debut

The creators announced Thursday that Emraan Hashmi will make his South Indian film debut in “OG,” starring Pawan Kalyan. Hashmi, who has been in Hindi films such as “Murder”, “Jannat”, and “Aashiq Banaya Aapne”, will portray the antagonist opposite Kalyan in the Telugu film. “OG” is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments brand. Hashmi expressed excitement about starring in his first South film.

“I am thrilled to be embarking on this new adventure in the South Indian film industry with ‘OG.’” “I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir, and Team to create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience,” the actor said in a statement. “OG” was being shot in Mumbai, however the production will now relocate to Hyderabad to complete the movie. Prakash Raj and Shriya Reddy round up the film’s cast.