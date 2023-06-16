Facts you should know  about most common sexually transmitted infection- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI). HPV does not require sexual intercourse to be transmitted from one person to another. It can be transmitted through skin-to-skin sexual contact. Most sexually-active women contract the infection at some point in their lives with or without symptoms. However, in 9 out of 10 people who get HPV the infection will clear on its own.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer of women in India. Every year approximately 1.25 lakh women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in India and over 75 thousand die from the disease in India. A large majority of cervical cancer (more than 95%) is due to the human papillomavirus (HPV). There are more than 200 types of HPV, of which about 14 types are considered high risk for causing cancer.

HPV 16 and HPV 18 causes 83% of invasive cervical cancers and it takes 15-20 years from contracting the infection to developing cancer. 4 out of 5 cervical cancers reported in India were caused by infections from HPV types 16 and 18.

Several screening methods, such as Pap-Smear, visual inspection with acetic acid, and HPV DNA testing are used for early detection and prevention of cervical cancer. All women between 21-65 years should get regular pap smears done every 3 years. If a woman is screened with HPV DNA, the screening interval can be increased to 5 years.