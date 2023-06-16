Five foreign militants killed in an encounter with security forces near LoC

On Friday, five foreign militants were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, a border district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a police officer, on Thursday evening, joint army and police parties commenced an operation in the Jumagund sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Kupwara. At midnight during the operation, an encounter between militants and troops began, he claimed. Five foreign militants were killed in the gunfight, according to ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

He stated that the region is being combed and searched. Following the commencement of the gunfight, additional troops were dispatched to the area to tighten the siege. The Army also employs helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance. The encounter near the LoC in Kupwara came a day after the army stopped a terrorist infiltration attempt in the Krishnaghati sector of the LoC in the border district of Poonch, recovering rifles and ammunition.