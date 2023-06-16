Forest Drunken Brawl: Wayanad Elephant Squad RO Suspended

The Department of Forests and Wildlife has suspended a forest Range Officer of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary pending an inquiry into alleged misbehavior inside the Anti-poaching Camp. K Roopesh, the Range Officer in charge of the Elephant Squad, was involved in a drunken brawl that violated service rules and brought disgrace to the department.

The suspension order states that Roopesh and three of his friends were injured during the violent incident. The order, issued on June 14, was served to Roopesh on Thursday.

The disciplinary action was recommended by the Vigilance and Forest Intelligence Additional Principal Chief Conservator, who conducted an internal investigation. On May 27, Roopesh and his friends, with special permission from the Assistant Wildlife Warden, entered the camp and quarreled after consuming alcohol in a prohibited area. Roopesh had a prominent role in capturing rogue elephants in the forest region as the head of the Elephant Squad, according to department sources.