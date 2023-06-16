Forex Market: Indian rupee settles higher

Mumbai: The Indian rupee settled higher against the US currency in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened higher at 81.97, and then appreciated further to 81.95, registering a rise of 30 paise over its last close. It gained 25 paise to close at 81.93 per dollar. On Thursday, the India rupee settled lower at 82.25 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was marginally up 0.11% at 102.23. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,085.51 crore.