Giving certain amount to women for the purchase of a smartphone of their choice: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that the state government is considering giving a specific amount to women to purchase a smartphone of their choosing instead of giving the device through a Raksha Bandhan plan. Gehlot further stated that the amount to be remitted to a beneficiary’s bank account is being discussed.

In the state budget, Gehlot promised that 1.35 crore women in the state will receive cellphones. In April of this year, he stated that the government would distribute smartphones in stages beginning with Raksha Bandhan (August 30). On Thursday, he stated that there are many different sorts of phones with varying specifications, and that one purchases a phone based only on choice.

“There is such a thing as a mobile phone. If you go to the market to get it, you will get the one of your choice. How much GB you require, which brand you want. We’re trying to convince companies to set up counters like the inflation relief camps and give people options, the chief minister told reporters here. He stated that the government is considering transferring a specific sum to the bank accounts of female beneficiaries in exchange for the purchase of a phone. According to Gehlot, the goal of providing women with smartphones is to empower them.