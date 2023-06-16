Gulf country announces new deadline for unemployment insurance registration

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced new deadline for unemployment insurance registration. The ministry informed that fines for not registering for unemployment insurance will be implemented only on October 1, 2023. Earlier the deadline was July 1, 2023.

Also Read: Indigo launches direct flight service to Saudi Arabia from this Indian city

According to the ministry, the date has been postponed in order to allow all citizens and residents to register and enjoy the benefits of the scheme.

The fine for not registering is Dh400. Employees can register via the website http://iloe.ae , iloe smart application, Kiosk devices, ATMs, business service centers, exchange companies (such as Al Ansari Exchange), banking applications, telecom companies bill and via text messages.