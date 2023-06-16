Karnataka Police Detains TP Murder Case Convict with Smuggled Foreign Arms in Kerala

Modern weapons, including guns, have been discovered to be smuggled into Kerala from north-eastern states, raising suspicions of the involvement of a convict in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case in these illicit arms deals. The shocking revelation unfolded when the Karnataka Police intercepted a shipment of foreign-made guns that were en route to Kerala.

In light of this discovery, the authorities took T K Rajeesh, who is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party leader T P Chandrasekharan, into custody from Kannur jail. He was subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location for interrogation. It is believed that Rajeesh is connected to an extensive arms trafficking network that operates both within the country and internationally.

The murder of CPM dissident T P Chandrasekharan in 2012 marked the genesis of these events, as he had recently formed his own political faction.

The breakthrough in the investigation occurred with the arrest of a Keralite, Neeraj Joseph, in Bengaluru earlier this month. The Cubbon Park police apprehended Joseph, an event management organizer, on Queens Road while he awaited an arms dealer. Upon searching his BMW car, the police discovered three pistols and 99 live rounds. During interrogation, Neeraj divulged that he had been acting under the instructions of K Rajeesh and had procured the weapons for sale as directed.

Consequently, the Bengaluru Police proceeded to arrest Rajeesh from Kannur jail, as part of their ongoing investigation. Authorities confirmed that the foreign-made guns were initially transported from Myanmar to Nagaland before reaching their intended destination. According to Neeraj’s statement, each gun had been purchased for a price of Rs 70,000.

Given the revelation that the weapons originated from a region influenced by Bodo terrorists, the Bengaluru Police intensified their efforts to determine any potential connections between Neeraj, Rajeesh, and militant organizations operating in the area.