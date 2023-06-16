Kerala’s Pinarayi government partners with Cuba for vaccine manufacturing hub

The government of Kerala aims to establish a vaccine manufacturing center in collaboration with Cuba’s esteemed biotechnology firm, BioCubaFarma. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed this partnership after a series of productive meetings with Cuban stakeholders. BioCubaFarma, responsible for approximately half of Cuba’s research activities, holds great potential for this venture. Pinarayi expressed admiration for Cuba’s exceptional public healthcare system, tropical medicine, and neuroscience research.

He praised Cuba’s success in producing high-quality medicines and medical equipment, envisioning a promising future for Kerala through this collaboration. In addition to healthcare, Kerala and Cuba have agreed to cooperate in the sports sector, particularly in Volleyball, Judo, and track & field, where Cuba has achieved notable accomplishments. The delegation also explored the possibility of organizing online chess competitions and discussed training opportunities for Kerala athletes in Cuba.

The delegation, which includes ministers Veena George (health) and KN Balagopal (finance), embarked on a ten-day foreign tour that began with a visit to the United States.