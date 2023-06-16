Law Commission Requests Government’s Input on Age of Consent, Reveals Report

The 22nd Law Commission, currently investigating the age of consent issue, recently held a meeting with officials from the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Seeking detailed information on the subject, the commission aims to address conflicts between the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which defines a child as under 18, and the role of consent in determining relationships among adolescents. During the meeting, the Law Commission requested information from the government.

A government functionary stated, “We are dealing with the subject…we had a meeting with them to provide some information,” according to sources. Last year, the Delhi High Court emphasized that the POCSO Act was intended to protect children from exploitation rather than criminalize consensual relationships between young adults. Notably, the Law Commission, constituted every three years, offers guidance on intricate legal matters, with the current commission led by Justice (retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi.