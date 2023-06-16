LG launches Gram 2023 series laptops in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: LG has launched its latest lineup of laptops in India. The series named ‘Gram 2023’ include LG Gram 2023, Gram Style, Gram 2-in-1, and LG Ultra PC. The LG Gram 2023 series laptops are priced as follows in India: The 14-inch LG Gram 2023 starts at Rs 1,27,000, while the larger Gram 16 and Gram 17 have a starting price of Rs 1,42,990. The LG Gram Style is priced at Rs 1,42,990, the LG Gram 2-in-1 starts at Rs 2,05,000, and the LG Ultra PC has a starting price of Rs 1,04,000.

All of these laptops come preloaded with the Windows 11 Home operating system and offer features like SSD storage, displays of up to 17 inches, and an 80Wh battery with support for fast charging at 65W.

The LG Gram 2023 is equipped with an Intel EVO certified 13th Gen Core Processor, along with LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM and Gen.4 NVMe (x2) storage. This laptop stands out with its variable refresh rate, 16:10 WQXGA display, DCI-P3 99% color reproduction, and an anti-glare IPS display with 400nits brightness. It also features Intel Unison and LG Sync on Mobile for call and message transmission, as well as security features like LG Security Guard, LG Glance by Mirametrix, and face login capabilities.\

The LG Gram Style boasts a 14-inch WQXGA+ OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and includes Dolby Atmos support. It is powered by a 72Wh battery with 65W fast charging.

The LG Gram 2-in-1 comes with a 16-inch display and allows users to switch between laptop and tablet modes. It features the 13th Gen Intel Core processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD storage. Running on Windows 11 Home, it is equipped with an 80Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

The LG Ultra PC inherits the design identity of the LG Gram series and comes with a 16-inch WUXGA display, an anti-glare IPS panel, 300nits brightness, and narrow bezels. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor and AMD Radeon 7 Graphics, it includes 16GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop features a 72Wh battery.