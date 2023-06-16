Paan shop owner in Karnataka arrested for making derogatory comments about CM Siddaramaiah

An FIR has been filed against a paan shop owner from Gadag for allegedly sharing a Facebook post that was critical of Siddaramaiah, the chief minister of Karnataka, and the state’s free bus scheme for women.

He has been charged with violating Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 505 (statements inciting public commotion) and 295 (damaging or defiling places of worship with the aim to offend the religion of any class).

A government school teacher in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka was fired on Sunday last month for allegedly disparaging the recently installed Siddaramaiah administration. A teacher at Kanubennahalli government school in Chitradurga’s Hosadurga named Shanthamurthy MG criticised the state government and its freebies.

‘What else can you do without giving Freebies,’ Shanthamurthy wrote on Facebook. The teacher at the school indicated in his article the debt accumulated during various CM terms.

‘Debt during the tenure of former CMs – S M Krishna was Rs 3,590 crore, Dharam Singh Rs 15,635 crore, HD Kumaraswamy Rs 3,545 crore, BS Yeddiyurappa Rs 25,653 crore, DV Sadananda Gowda Rs 9,464 crore, Jagadish Shettar Rs 13,464 crore and Siddaramaiah Rs 2,42,000 crores,’ Shanthamurthy wrote in the post.