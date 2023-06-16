Pakistan and Sri Lanka to jointly host Asia Cup tournament

In a new “hybrid model” for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, original hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka will jointly hold the matches, according to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Starting on August 31, the tournament will see four matches taking place in Pakistan, while the remaining nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

This decision comes as a solution to India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan due to strained political relations between the two countries, which restricts their bilateral matches to multi-team tournaments.

Pakistan had threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup in India if they were forced to stage the entire Asia Cup in another country. PCB chairman Najam Sethi expressed gratitude to the ACC for accepting this arrangement, stating that it allows Pakistan to remain as the event host while using Sri Lanka as a neutral venue. The final match of the six-team tournament is scheduled for September 17.