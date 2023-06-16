Pit bull attacks 7-year-old in Ghaziabad society, boy severely injured

A pet pit bull attacked a 7-year-old boy while he was playing in his community in Ghaziabad on Thursday night, leaving him with serious injuries. The police station in the Chitravan Society within Crossing area is where the incident took place.

A pit bull unexpectedly attacked on Class 2 student Naman while he was playing downstairs in his community, severely injuring him. The child was freed from the dog’s hold by a security guard who was stationed nearby.

The child, who was bleeding, found a way to return to his house. On the other hand, the pit bull’s owner, who was nearby walking his dog, left the area.

Neelam, mother of the boy said, ‘The pit bull ripped off a portion of my child’s flesh from his thigh and also bit his ear, leaving his ear partially severed. The doctor administered pain-relieving injections and applied bandages to his wounds yesterday and also advised us to take him to Delhi’s GTB Hospital for surgery.’

Following the occurrence, the boy’s family members reported it to the police, and following a medical evaluation of the child, a case was opened.