According to the Russian defense ministry, soldiers who destroy German-made Leopard tanks and US-supplied armored vehicles used by Ukraine will be rewarded with bonuses. This initiative is part of a larger reward scheme that has already provided individual bonuses to 10,000 Russian servicemen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. The ministry stated that payments are being made based on reports from Russian field commanders.

The ministry clarified that the bonuses are specifically for servicemen of the Russian Federation Armed Forces who have destroyed Leopard tanks, as well as armored fighting vehicles from the USA and other NATO countries during military operations. This announcement follows a revelation by Russian military correspondent Semyon Pegov to President Vladimir Putin that soldiers were not receiving the rewards. Putin expressed surprise and pledged to address the issue with the defense ministry.

In a separate event, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu awarded the “Hero of Russia gold star” medal to soldiers who were credited with destroying Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley fighting vehicles used by Ukraine. The equipment, weapons, and vehicles were being utilized by Ukraine in its long-awaited counteroffensive.

The ministry reported that as of May 31, a total of 10,257 servicemen had been rewarded for destroying 16,001 pieces of Ukrainian and Western military equipment. According to the reward system, an enemy armored vehicle is valued at 50,000 rubles (USD 596), while a tank is worth 100,000 rubles. Military pilots and air defense operators receive 300,000 rubles for each destroyed Ukrainian plane or helicopter, and the same amount is given for a successful strike on the Tochka-U and US-supplied HIMARS rocket launch systems.

The practice of providing financial rewards for destroying enemy military hardware has a longstanding history and was even employed in the Red Army during World War Two following Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.

Russia initiated its invasion of Ukraine in February of the previous year. While Russian forces initially made significant gains on the battlefield, they were later forced to retreat in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Western countries, led by the US, have provided substantial humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine, which has helped the country reverse the tide of the war. This assistance was crucial as the Ukrainian armed forces were initially expected to capitulate quickly.