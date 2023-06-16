Sand mafia truck in Kalaburgi hit Karnataka cop to death, driver detained

In the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka’s Jevargi taluk, a police policeman who was on duty was allegedly crushed to death by the sand mafia close to Narayanpura village.

The incident happened on Thursday when 51-year-old constable Mayura from the Nelogi police station attempted to halt a truck carrying sand that had been illegally mined. The officer was run over by the driver.

Police have Siddanna, the accused, in custody after filing a complaint against him. Siddanna admitted to the crime while being questioned, saying that the constable ran him over after stopping the illegal transportation of sand.

‘There is a stock of sand there that belongs to a private individual. Some of the sand belongs to PWD as well. The constable was on patrolling to control people who mine sand illegally. In this process, constable Siddanna was crushed to death,’ said Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant.

Priyank Kharge, the minister for Karnataka, has taken notice of the problem and instructed police to crack down on illegal sand mining. ‘I have once again given strict orders to the police department to immediately take legal action against illegal sand mining. An investigation has been ordered into the incident,’ Kharge said as quoted by news agency ANI.