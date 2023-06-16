Strict implementation of jail manual in state prisons says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, advocated on Thursday for rigorous application of the jail manual in state prisons and spoke in favour of the reformative nature of jail sentence as indicated in the original Prisons Act. We need to use prisons to reform people. Every necessary step should be taken in this regard,Adityanath said during a meeting to review prison conditions.

At the moment, the Jail Act 1894 and the Prisoners Act 1900 apply to jails and prisoners housed in them.These are both pre-independence laws. Many of their provisions are in favour of changing the environment and the reformative ideology of prisoner rehabilitation, he stated. Adityanath stated that components of jails such as prisoner security, treatment, listening to their grievances, providing separate housing for women and transgender people, and forming a prison development board should be severely enforced.

According to the CM, high-security barracks should be built for hardened criminals and terrorists who pose a significant threat to the country and society. He stated that at the moment, convicts enter and exit state institutions via an e-prison portal, which is being supplemented by the usage of the convicts Information Management System, Visitor Management System, E-custody Certificate, and Police Intelligence System.