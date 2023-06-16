To get ideas for high-tech government projects, CM Sukhu meets with IIT Directors

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has requested suggestions from the Indian Institutes of Technology in Mandi and Ropar for government initiatives involving artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology, according to the administration on Friday. In this context, Sukhu met with IIT Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera and IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja on Thursday evening, according to an official statement.

Sukhu stressed the state government’s commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology to give maximum advantages to the people during the meeting, according to the statement. According to the report, the chief minister also requested advice from both IITs on how to build a semiconductor sector in the state. According to Sukhu, the administration is aggressively trying to promote Palampur as an information technology (IT) centre, hence contributing to the expansion of the state’s technology sector. This project will provide several job chances for the state’s youth, he noted.