Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Father and 3.5-Year-Old Son in Thrissur

A devastating incident unfolded in Thrissur as an autorickshaw collided with an ambulance transporting a patient near Kappalpalli, resulting in the death of a man and his three-and-a-half-year-old son. The victims were identified as Jithin (36) and Adrinath. Jithin’s wife Neethu (23) and her father Kannan (55) were critically injured and admitted to Jubilee Mission Hospital.

The collision occurred around 2 am on Thursday, when Jithin and his family were heading back home after seeking medical attention for Adrinath at a private hospital. CCTV footage revealed the ambulance swerving to avoid the auto-taxi, causing Jithin and the others to be thrown onto the road upon impact.

Tragically, Jithin, who was driving the autorickshaw, lost his life instantly due to a skull fracture. Meanwhile, the three injured individuals were rushed to Jubilee Mission Medical College in Thrissur. Despite the medical efforts, Adrinath succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Thursday afternoon.

Neethu was discovered lying on the road with her leg trapped in the auto-taxi wreckage. Local residents and passers-by rallied together, cutting through the remnants of the vehicle to rescue her.

The ambulance involved in the collision was en route from Vadanappally to Thrissur, while Jithin and his family were returning home after seeking medical assistance for their three-year-old child, who was suffering from diarrhoea.

Jithin, who worked as a painter, also had experience as an ambulance and tourist bus driver. Locals in the area have highlighted that the accident-prone spot where the tragedy occurred demands attention and measures to enhance safety.