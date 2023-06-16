WB Governor C V Ananda Bose visited violence hit Bhangore

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose paid a visit to Bhangore in the South 24 Parganas district on Friday, where there was intermittent violence between supporters of opposing political parties over nomination filing for state panchayat elections. The governor said in a statement on Thursday that victory in elections should be determined by the number of votes cast, not the number of dead bodies. Bose went to Bhangore’s Bijoyganj market, which was the epicentre of the violence, and met with residents, district police, and administration officials.

At least three people were killed and several others were injured in violence across the state on Thursday, the penultimate day of nomination filing, with the most of the trouble coming from Bhangore, around 25 km southeast of Kolkata, where two people were killed. In connection with the nomination filing-related violence, another person was slain in Chopra, North Dinajpur district.