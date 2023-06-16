Wild tusker Arikomban, evicted, honored with sculpture in Idukki, his former realm

Arikomban, the once-roaming tusker in Chinnakkanal, has found a lasting tribute in the form of an impressive concrete sculpture, courtesy of V K Babu, a farmer-turned-cocoa trader. Despite Arikomban’s relocations by the Kerala Forest Department and Tamil Nadu authorities, the elephant continues to wander in the Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary. Babu, who was captivated by the jumbo’s antics of raiding houses and ration shops for rice, spent nearly six months bringing his vision of an 8-feet sculpture to life with the assistance of artist Malayil Binu. Having personally observed Arikomban up close in his ginger farm years ago, Babu invested around Rs 2 lakh to complete the project.

Recalling his encounter with the wild tusker, Babu shared, “I have a fascination for wild jumbos and I have seen ‘Arikomban’ from a close range inside my ginger farm. It was six years ago, and I watched the strongly built wild tusker with awe from a close range.” While Arikomban occasionally caused trouble by raiding farmlands and partially damaging crops, Babu discovered a peculiar benefit in the context of ginger farming. He explained, “Tribal people used to tell me that if the jumbo tramples upon a ginger crop, that part of the farm will get a good yield. I have found that to be true from my experience.”

Having ventured into cocoa trading in Kanjikuzhi, Babu decided to commemorate his favorite jumbo by erecting the sculpture. This heartfelt gesture serves as a testament to the significance Arikomban held in Babu’s life and the community’s memories of the iconic tusker’s presence in the Chinnakkanal region.