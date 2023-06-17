A 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but no damage was reported, according to officials.

According to a meteorological department official, the epicentre of the tremor, which occurred at 2.03 p.m., was the hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national route. He stated that the earthquake occurred five kilometres beneath the surface at 33.31 degrees north and 75.19 degrees east.

According to a police spokesman, there was no report of any damage from anyplace. Further details are awaited.