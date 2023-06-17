900 kg ration rice seized in vehicle check in Erode; 2 arrested A total of 900 kg of ration rice was seized during a vehicle check near here on Saturday, and two people were arrested, according to the Erode District Civil Supplies CID Police.During a vehicle check in the Thattakarai forest area, the police discovered a van transporting goods from Anthiyur to Karnataka. They discovered 18 bags of rice in the truck and arrested two people, Balu (50) and Udayakumar (55). During questioning, the pair admitted to smuggling food meant for ration card users into Karnataka, according to authorities. Police are doing additional investigations to determine where the two obtained the rice.