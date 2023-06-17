Army organised mega blood donation camp in Pulwama

The Army held a massive blood donation camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama area on Saturday, with 25 soldiers and five civilians participating.”Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles organised a mega blood donation camp at the Army Camp in Pampore in collaboration with Government Subdistrict Hospital, Pampore, where 30 people, including five civilians, donated blood,” an official said. He explained that the camp was held to highlight the necessity of blood donation and to increase awareness. Dr. Isma, Subdistrict Hospital Medical Officer, believes that donating blood is beneficial to living a healthy life.She thought the camp was an excellent idea because the 30 pints of blood gathered would be distributed to persons in need.