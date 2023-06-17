Congress accuses Kerala govt colleges of harboring covert syndicate aiding SFI students’ exam success.

In a press conference held at the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) office, Mohammed Shiyas, the president of the DCC, made a grave allegation against Left-leaning teachers in government colleges in Kerala. He claimed that a clandestine syndicate is operating within these colleges, aiding students affiliated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) to pass examinations through illegitimate means.

Expressing his concerns, Shiyas announced his intention to draft a letter addressed to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who also serves as the chancellor of universities in the state. In this letter, he intends to request a comprehensive investigation into the matter, urging authorities to unveil the truth behind this alleged secret syndicate.

Shiyas further accused the Left government and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) of shielding SFI leaders who have been implicated in cheating cases. He specifically referred to a recent incident involving K Vidya, a former SFI leader, who is suspected of presenting a fake certificate. Shiyas claimed that even the principal of the government college in Attappady, who initially brought forward the allegations of forgery, is now reportedly intimidated. He expressed concern that the college’s subject expert and other members of the interview panel have denied witnessing the certificate, thereby shifting blame onto the vice principal in an apparent effort to protect Vidya. Shiyas characterized this as part of a larger criminal conspiracy orchestrated by teachers associated with the CPM to destroy the certificate and tamper with evidence.

Drawing attention to a disparity in the investigation process, Shiyas highlighted that the police appeared to be less prompt in probing the case against Vidya compared to their swiftness in pursuing complaints filed by SFI state secretary Arsho against leaders of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and a television journalist, who found themselves embroiled in a controversy surrounding exam results.

Meanwhile, Vidya, who stands accused of presenting a forged teaching experience certificate to secure a guest faculty position, has filed an application for anticipatory bail in the Kerala High Court, citing political motives behind the charges and arguing that the allegations do not hold merit.

The FIR against Vidya has been registered under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint filed by Maharajas College. The college principal, V S Joy, stated that no guest lecturers had been appointed in the Malayalam department of the college over the past decade, pointing out discrepancies in the emblem of the alleged fake certificate.

These developments have raised serious concerns regarding the integrity of the examination process within Kerala government colleges and the alleged involvement of a secret syndicate supporting SFI students. As the controversy unfolds, there is a growing demand for a fair and impartial investigation to determine the truth behind these allegations.