Deadline for linking Ration-Aadhaar Card extended: Details inside

New Delhi: The Union government has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar Card with Ration Card. The deadline is extended from June 30, 2023, to September 30,2023.

Ration cards are provided for the people to get subsidised food grains and gasoline. It also serves as confirmation of identification and residency. By linking the Aadhaar card to the ration card, the government will be able to prohibit individuals from obtaining duplicate ration cards.

Documents needed to link Aadhaar card to Ration card:

Photocopy of original ration card

Family member’s Aadhaar card photocopy

Family head’s Aadhaar card photocopy- Bank passbook photocopy

Family’s head passport size photo: 2