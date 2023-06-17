Death toll in Balasore train accident mounted to 291

Officials stated that a passenger from Bihar died from his injuries at SCB Medical College Hospital here on Saturday, bringing the dead toll in the Balasore railway tragedy to 291. Sahil Mansur (32) of Roshanpur in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district was identified as the passenger. According to hospital authorities, he was receiving treatment at the ICU of trauma care and was also suffering from a kidney-related condition. He was also on dialysis, they claimed.

Dr Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Superintendent of SCB Medical College Hospital, stated that the patient died as a result of cardiac arrest. He suffered various internal and exterior traumas, as well as renal problems. Mishra stated that of the 205 patients admitted to the SCB medical college hospital, 46 are still being treated, including 13 in the intensive care unit. “Of the 13 patients in ICU, two to three people remain critical,” he added, adding that the remaining patients’ conditions were stable.

Prakash Ram, 22, a migrant labourer from Pathra village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, died on Friday at the SCB Medical College Hospital. Earlier that day, a traveller from Bihar named Bijay Paswan died from his injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.vIn the quadruple train collision on June 2, 287 individuals died on the spot, while 1,208 were injured.