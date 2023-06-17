Delicious Masala Pasta: A Fusion of Spices and Pasta Delight

Here’s a short recipe for Masala Pasta:

Ingredients:

– 8 ounces (225g) pasta of your choice

– 1 tablespoon oil

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced

– 1 carrot, grated

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon ginger, grated

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons tomato paste or 1 cup tomato sauce

– Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves) for garnish

Instructions:

1. Cook the pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

2. Heat oil in a large pan or skillet over medium heat.

3. Add the chopped onion and sauté until it turns translucent.

4. Add the bell pepper, grated carrot, minced garlic, and grated ginger. Sauté for a few minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender.

5. Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well to coat the vegetables with the spices.

6. Add the tomato paste or tomato sauce and stir to combine. Cook for a couple of minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

7. Add the cooked pasta to the pan and toss it with the masala sauce until the pasta is well coated.

8. Cook for a few more minutes until the pasta is heated through.

9. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves.

10. Serve hot and enjoy your delicious Masala Pasta!

This recipe is a quick and flavorful twist on traditional pasta, infused with Indian spices. Feel free to adjust the spice levels and add any additional vegetables or protein of your choice to customize it to your liking.