Dubai authority issues advisory for e-scooters riders

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued an advisory for all e-scooters riders. The guidelines were issued to ensure public safety. RTA reminded all riders of the rules in place when taking e-scooters and bikes on the Dubai Metro.

Here are three rules to remember, according to the RTA:

Pass through the wide gate only

Fold your e-scooters and bicycles at Metro stations

Once on board, place them in the luggage area

Here’s the full list of penalties:

Failure to ride within specified lanes: Dh200

Riding on a road with a speed limit of more than 60kmph: Dh300

Riding dangerously: Dh300

Riding or parking scooters on walking or jogging paths: Dh200

Using an e-scooter without a permit: Dh200

Failure to wear vests or helmets: Dh200

Failure to comply with speed limits: Dh100

Carrying a passenger: Dh300

Failure to adhere to safety requirements: Dh200

Riding a bike that does not meet technical requirements: Dh300

Parking in non-designated spaces or in a way that poses risks or obstructs traffic: Dh200

Failure to comply with instructions on information signs: Dh200

Failure to dismount when on a pedestrian crossing: Dh200

Failure to report an accident: Dh300

Using the left-hand side of the road: Dh200

Riding against traffic: Dh200