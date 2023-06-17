Dubai authority issues advisory for e-scooters riders

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued an advisory for all e-scooters riders. The guidelines were issued to ensure public safety. RTA reminded all riders of the rules in place when taking e-scooters and bikes on the Dubai Metro.
Here are three rules to remember, according to the RTA:
Pass through the wide gate only
Fold your e-scooters and bicycles at Metro stations
Once on board, place them in the luggage area
Here’s the full list of penalties:
Failure to ride within specified lanes: Dh200
Riding on a road with a speed limit of more than 60kmph: Dh300
Riding dangerously: Dh300
Riding or parking scooters on walking or jogging paths: Dh200
Using an e-scooter without a permit: Dh200
Failure to wear vests or helmets: Dh200
Failure to comply with speed limits: Dh100
Carrying a passenger: Dh300
Failure to adhere to safety requirements: Dh200
Riding a bike that does not meet technical requirements: Dh300
Parking in non-designated spaces or in a way that poses risks or obstructs traffic: Dh200
Failure to comply with instructions on information signs: Dh200
Failure to dismount when on a pedestrian crossing: Dh200
Failure to report an accident: Dh300
Using the left-hand side of the road: Dh200
Riding against traffic: Dh200
