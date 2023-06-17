Egypt defeated Malaysia 2-1 to emerge champion in Squash World Cup

Top-ranked Egypt won the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup here on Saturday, defeating Malaysia 2-1 in the final. Egypt came back from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 in a thrilling final, due to triumphs by teenage players Aly Abou Eleinen and Fayrouz Aboelkheir. After losing to Malaysia in the semifinals, India finished third with Japan. Malaysia took the lead in the final after Xin Ying Yee defeated Kenzy Ayman in straight games (7-4, 7-5, 7-6) in 17 minutes.

Malaysia expected an upset, but Aly Abou Eleinen defeated Darren Pragasam 7-3, 7-6, 7-4 to level the tie, and Egypt’s top prize was won by Fayrouz Aboelkheir, who defeated Aira Azman 7-4, 7-5, 6-7, 7-6. The World Cup was resurrected this year following its previous appearance in 2011, in Chennai. It was the first time teams were completely gender balanced, with two men and two women competing on each side.

Egypt defeated Malaysia 2-1 in the final (Kenzy Ayman lost to Xin Ying Yee 4-7, 5-7, 6-7; Aly Abou Eleinen defeated Darren Pragasam). Fayrouz Aboelkheir defeated Aira Azman 7-3, 7-6, 7-4. 7-4, 7-5, 6-7, 7-6. Australia (5th seed) defeated Colombia 2-1 in the playoff for 5th-6th place. South Africa defeated Hong Kong 2-1 in the seventh and eighth place playoff. Final Standings: 1. Egypt, 2. Malaysia, 3. India and Japan, 5. Australia, 6. Colombia, 7. South Africa, 8. Hong Kong, China.