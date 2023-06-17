Foreign institutional investors invest Rs 6646 crore in Indian equities this week

Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) invested Rs 6646 crore in Indian equities this week. On Friday, FIIs invested Rs 795 crore. FIIs purchased banking, capital goods, consumer durables, FMCG, and healthcare stocks.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 7945.59 crore in India stocks. As per NSE data, cumulatively, FIIs bought Rs 17,939.03 crore worth of Indian equities, while they sold Rs 17,144.25 crore. DII buying value stood at Rs 7,945.59 crore, while they Sold Rs 7,264.26 crore worth of equities.

Except for June 12th, FIIs have been buyers throughout the latest week. The domestic investors bought on June 12 and 16th but were sellers in the remaining days of the week.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.