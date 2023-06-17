Indonesia Open: India’s HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter semi-finals

Jakarta: In badminton, ace Indian players HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play semifinals of the Indonesia Open Badminton tournament today. In men’s’ singles HS Rpannoy will face top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. Seventh Seed Prannoy defeated Kodai Naraoka of Japan by ‘21-18, 21-16’ in a quarter-final match.

In men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face the South Korean unseeded pair of Kang Min-Hyuk and Seo Seung-Jae in the semifinals. Seventh seed Satviksairaj and Chirag defeated the world number 1 Indonesian pair of Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian by ‘21-13, 21-13’ in quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, world championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the men’s singles event. He lost to China’s Li Shi Feng in the quarterfinals.